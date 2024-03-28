You thought WWE and Wrestlemania was going to pull up to Philly and not include Meek Mill? The Dreamchasers seem to be in the building as WWE rolled out a promo for Meek during the March 25 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Following the debut of the clip, Meek wrote, “Wrestlemania Philly about to be turnt turnt!!!!!”

WWE Chief Content Officer, Head of Creative, and Hall of Famer Triple H commented on the message, adding, “Game on…the whole world’s on notice. @MeekMill #WrestleMania.”

Advertisement

You can see the announcement messages and video below.