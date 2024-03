Today, AMBUSH® unveiled a limited edition “Cowboy Carter” tee in celebration of the launch of Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter, in Japan. The exclusive tee pays homage to the iconic artist’s latest release and reflects AMBUSH®’s commitment to innovative fashion collaborations. Available for a limited time, the “Cowboy Carter” tee is set to become a coveted collector’s item among fans of both Beyoncé and AMBUSH®, uniquely merging music and style.