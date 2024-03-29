Music and sports go hand in hand. Especially now, basketball fans are tuned in more than ever as professional and college teams compete for the playoff spots and championships.

This coming spring, rapper Lil Durk is teaming up with the soda STARRY to reward HBCU students for their passion for the sport, both on and off the court. First, the STARRY FIZZ FEST will allow students to show off their skills and even get a chance to win more than $333K in scholarships and prizes at four lucky HBCU campuses. The Chicago rapper will even be surprising one lucky campus with an in-person appearance!

The basketball competition kicks off at Norfolk State on Friday, March 29th, before hitting Hampton, Jackson State, and Morgan State. Students will be able to participate, and they can even secure an NIL deal to become one of the new faces of STARRY, the delicious, refreshing lemon lime-flavored soda—joining superstars such as Ice Spice and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One student at each school will also receive a $20K scholarship for their education.

“Being competitive doesn’t just apply to sport, life itself is about hunger, drive and teamwork. This initiative is about rewarding students for their grind on and off the court, showing love and supporting our people while chasing their dreams,” said Lil Durk.

STARRY is the official soft drink of the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League. Teaming up with Lil Durk to give back to the community will be an unforgettable moment and opportunity for college students.