Today marks a groundbreaking collaboration as Cactus Jack, the official brand of music sensation Travis Scott, joins forces with digital sports platform Fanatics, leading sports retailer Lids, and Mitchell & Ness to unveil the “Jack Goes Back to College” apparel collection.
This innovative collection combines collegiate pride with streetwear flair, offering an exclusive range of headwear and apparel for students nationwide. Starting April 4, the limited-edition collection will be available on shop.travisscott.com, select Lids stores, campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble College at participating universities, and Fanatics.com.
Designed and produced by Cactus Jack, the debut collection features 28 universities, including prestigious institutions like the University of Michigan, the University of Georgia, the University of Southern California, and the University of Texas. Each university receives uniquely designed products, allowing students to represent their alma mater in authentic Cactus Jack style.
The assortment includes Mitchell & Ness snapback hats with a Cactus Jack twist and various clothing options such as T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and backpacks, providing students with a complete head-to-toe look.
With retail prices ranging from $68 to $160, the “Jack Goes Back to College” collection offers accessible price points, catering to students and fans alike. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to showcase your school spirit in Cactus Jack fashion.
Jack Goes Back to College – Available For:
Boston University
Clemson University
Florida State University
Grambling State University
Louisiana State University
Michigan State University
Mississippi State University
North Carolina A&T State University
Northeastern University
Penn State University
Southern University
Texas A&M University
Tulane University
University of Alabama
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Central Florida
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston
University of Kentucky
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Oklahoma
University of Oregon
University of Southern California
University of Texas
University of Wisconsin