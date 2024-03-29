Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Teams Up with Fanatics and Lids for Collegiate-Inspired Apparel Collection

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Teams Up with Fanatics and Lids for Collegiate-Inspired Apparel Collection

Today marks a groundbreaking collaboration as Cactus Jack, the official brand of music sensation Travis Scott, joins forces with digital sports platform Fanatics, leading sports retailer Lids, and Mitchell & Ness to unveil the “Jack Goes Back to College” apparel collection.

This innovative collection combines collegiate pride with streetwear flair, offering an exclusive range of headwear and apparel for students nationwide. Starting April 4, the limited-edition collection will be available on shop.travisscott.com, select Lids stores, campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble College at participating universities, and Fanatics.com.

Designed and produced by Cactus Jack, the debut collection features 28 universities, including prestigious institutions like the University of Michigan, the University of Georgia, the University of Southern California, and the University of Texas. Each university receives uniquely designed products, allowing students to represent their alma mater in authentic Cactus Jack style.

Advertisement

The assortment includes Mitchell & Ness snapback hats with a Cactus Jack twist and various clothing options such as T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and backpacks, providing students with a complete head-to-toe look.

With retail prices ranging from $68 to $160, the “Jack Goes Back to College” collection offers accessible price points, catering to students and fans alike. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to showcase your school spirit in Cactus Jack fashion.

Jack Goes Back to College – Available For:

Boston University

Clemson University

Florida State University

Grambling State University

Louisiana State University

Michigan State University

Mississippi State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Northeastern University

Penn State University

Southern University

Texas A&M University

Tulane University

University of Alabama

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston

University of Kentucky

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Oklahoma

University of Oregon

University of Southern California

University of Texas

University of Wisconsin