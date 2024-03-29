Today marks a groundbreaking collaboration as Cactus Jack, the official brand of music sensation Travis Scott, joins forces with digital sports platform Fanatics, leading sports retailer Lids, and Mitchell & Ness to unveil the “Jack Goes Back to College” apparel collection.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

This innovative collection combines collegiate pride with streetwear flair, offering an exclusive range of headwear and apparel for students nationwide. Starting April 4, the limited-edition collection will be available on shop.travisscott.com, select Lids stores, campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble College at participating universities, and Fanatics.com.

Designed and produced by Cactus Jack, the debut collection features 28 universities, including prestigious institutions like the University of Michigan, the University of Georgia, the University of Southern California, and the University of Texas. Each university receives uniquely designed products, allowing students to represent their alma mater in authentic Cactus Jack style.

Advertisement

The assortment includes Mitchell & Ness snapback hats with a Cactus Jack twist and various clothing options such as T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and backpacks, providing students with a complete head-to-toe look.

With retail prices ranging from $68 to $160, the “Jack Goes Back to College” collection offers accessible price points, catering to students and fans alike. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to showcase your school spirit in Cactus Jack fashion.

Jack Goes Back to College – Available For:  

Boston University 

Clemson University 

Florida State University 

Grambling State University 

Louisiana State University 

Michigan State University 

Mississippi State University 

North Carolina A&T State University 

Northeastern University 

Penn State University 

Southern University 

Texas A&M University 

Tulane University 

University of Alabama 

University of California, Berkeley 

University of California, Los Angeles 

University of Central Florida 

University of Florida 

University of Georgia 

University of Houston  

University of Kentucky 

University of Miami 

University of Michigan 

University of Oklahoma 

University of Oregon 

University of Southern California 

University of Texas 

University of Wisconsin 