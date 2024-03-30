The world of children’s television has been rocked by allegations of misconduct and abuse directed at former Nickelodeon showrunner and producer, Dan Schneider. The accusations have surfaced in the wake of the investigative docuseries, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which sheds light on the alleged mistreatment of child stars on Schneider’s shows.

Numerous former child actors have come forward with claims of inappropriate behavior and abuse during their time working with Schneider. These allegations paint a troubling picture of the industry and raise serious concerns about the safety and well-being of young performers.

Among those who have spoken out is Chris Massey, a former star of the popular Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101.” However, Massey’s response to the allegations has stirred controversy itself, as his mother publicly expressed support for Schneider via Instagram Stories.

In a surprising turn of events, Angel Massey, Chris Massey’s mother, took to social media to thank Schneider for the opportunities he provided her son. She appeared to dismiss the allegations against Schneider, suggesting that parents should bear responsibility for their children’s experiences on set.

Her comments sparked outrage and disbelief among fans and followers, prompting Chris Massey to address the situation directly. Taking to his own Instagram Stories, Massey asserted his right to share his own experiences and feelings about working with Schneider.

“My story will be told from me… not from a parent, a friend, a coworker… ME!!! and only ME… so please stop messaging me about what my mom said… respectfully,” Massey wrote.

The conflicting responses highlight the complexity of the situation and the challenges of expressing misconduct in the entertainment industry. While some individuals choose to stand by Schneider, others are demanding accountability and justice for the alleged victims.

