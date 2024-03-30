In an unexpected turn of events, beloved musician Lizzo announced her departure from the music industry in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday. The “Juice” hitmaker, 35, revealed that she was stepping away from fame due to the relentless criticism and scrutiny she faced, particularly regarding her appearance.

In her poignant message, Lizzo expressed her exhaustion from being constantly “dragged” both in her personal life and on the internet. She lamented the prevalence of lies and disrespect directed towards her, citing instances where her character was unfairly dissected by strangers who didn’t know her.

“I’m tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she wrote. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

The Grammy-winning artist candidly addressed the toll that the industry had taken on her mental and emotional well-being, declaring, “I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I quit.”

Following her announcement, social media erupted with an outpouring of support from fans and followers, urging Lizzo not to give up on her passion. Many expressed their love and appreciation for her music, emphasizing the positive impact she has had on their lives.

However, Lizzo’s decision to step away from the spotlight comes amidst ongoing legal battles and controversies. Just one day prior to her announcement, the lawyer representing three of her ex-dancers, who previously sued her for sexual harassment, criticized President Joe Biden for allowing her to perform at his fundraising event.

Last August, Lizzo faced allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment from three former dancers, who accused her of weight-shaming and inappropriate behavior during a performance in Amsterdam. The lawsuit detailed disturbing incidents, including the dancers being forced to touch nude performers and engage in demeaning activities.

Despite Lizzo’s public persona of body positivity and empowerment, the lawsuit painted a starkly different picture of her treatment towards her dancers. The shocking revelations left fans and critics alike questioning the disparity between her public image and alleged private actions.

