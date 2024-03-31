If you don’t have anything nice to say, Doja Cat would like you to say nothing at all. That was the theme of the singer’s message on an Instagram live video following criticism of a photo of her natural hair, which she posted as the cover art for her new single “Masc.”

Doja posted the picture of her tight blonde curls on Instagram on Friday with a clip of “Masc” and a debut date of April 5, 2024.

However, some commenters decided to be unreasonably negative, comparing her hair to popcorn, wool, and carpet, among other x-rated things, prompting the “Paint the Town Red” singer to disable comments before taking to Instagram Live to address the mean-spirited posters.

“I’m seeing a consistent pattern of people in the comments section of people saying ‘Is my hair pubic hair? Is it carpet or is it sheep’s wool?’ People comparing my hair to sheep and pubes and carpet and popcorn and sh** like that….you gotta move forward…let’s grow, let’s stop. I can’t tell you what to do, I’m not your f*cking parents, you know what I mean? I don’t want to say too much.”

Doja spent about ten seconds in silence just shaking her head before ending the video.

“Masc” is one of several singles that Doja has teased in anticipation of her upcoming release of ‘Scarlet’ Deluxe Edition. Doja is also currently set to headline at Coachella, followed by a tour in the United Kingdom and Europe.