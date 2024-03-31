Social media influencer YesJulz has announced her intentions to pursue a countersuit against Kanye West, following her recent dismissal from Team Yeezy. While she acknowledges her primary grievances with West’s chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, she insists that the entire team is complicit in his behavior.

In a series of posts on social media, YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Goddard, detailed her frustrations and outlined her next steps. She alleges that Milo Yiannopoulos has engaged in theft and blackmail against Kanye West, describing it as a “known fact.” Despite her efforts to address the situation privately, she claims that her concerns were not addressed.

“YesJulz” explained in one of her posts, “Milo has stolen from and blackmailed Ye and this is a known fact. It baffled me that he is still around until i received a phone call explaining why after my whole situation went public. Its not rocket science.” She further expressed her disappointment in the team’s response, stating, “I assume everyone is too p***y to address him about this so this is my last attempt before i take action.”

Advertisement

Regarding her dismissal and the alleged NDA violation, YesJulz highlighted her attempts to resolve the matter internally. She claims to have given the team ample time to rectify the situation, including reaching out to mutual friends and expressing her concerns directly. However, she felt compelled to take legal action due to the team’s perceived complicity in Milo’s actions.

“I really dont even want to do this,” YesJulz wrote. “My problem lies with Milo[.] But i cant ignore that the rest of the team, including the founder of company, has been complicit. I have no choice but to fight back.”

Kanye West initially announced YesJulz’s departure from Team Yeezy on his Instagram Story. Since then, he has filed a lawsuit against her for $8 million, alleging a violation of their non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

YesJulz’s decision to pursue a countersuit underscores the escalating tensions between her and Kanye West’s team. As the legal battle unfolds, the public awaits further developments in this high-profile dispute within the entertainment industry.

By the way – i reached out to every mutual friend i could think of urging them to have @kanyewest call me so i wouldn’t have to move forward with a countersuit



I assume everyone is too pussy to address him about this



so this is my last attempt before i take action.



I gave… pic.twitter.com/eIyBrGGd9I — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 29, 2024

I really dont even want to do this.

My problem lies with Milo

But i cant ignore that the rest of the team, including the founder of company,

has been complicit.

I have no choice but to fight back 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/YVu35ytLUx — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 29, 2024