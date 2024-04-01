Al B. Sure Suggests Diddy Caused His Coma: ‘You’re Gonna Need to Call Homeland Security’

Al B. Sure Suggests Diddy Caused His Coma: ‘You’re Gonna Need to Call Homeland Security’

Al B. Sure is taking shots at Diddy, accusing the Bad Boys mogul of being the reason he ended up in a coma.

Al appeared at the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles and spoke about ensuring equal access to healthcare. Then, he made a heavy claim.

“We are going to be producing the Al B. Sure life story,” he said. “So hold on to your britches, and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.”

Advertisement

Just last week, Al B. Sure penned a letter to his son on Instagram, calling for him to come “home” following the raids of Diddy’s homes.

via