Beyoncé Sends Flowers to Mickey Guyton and K. Michelle for ‘Opening Doors’ in Country Music

Beyoncé is saluting the Black Country singers who have come before her. On the heels of the release of her COWBOY CARTER album, Beyoncé sent flowers to Mickey Guyton and K. Michelle, who created country music as Black women.

“Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé,” the message to Guyton read.

Michelle’s reads, “You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyoncé.”

You can read the reaction from both Guyton and Michelle below.