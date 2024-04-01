Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ Projected to Take No. 1 on Billboard with 350K First Week

The first-week projections for Beyoncé‘s COWBOY CARTER are in, and she will easily claim the top spot on the Billboard 200.

According to HITS Daily Double, Queen Bey’s Act ii will sell over 350,000 equivalent album units in the first week and have a streaming total of 250 to 300 million.

The album also set a first-day streaming record for Spotify, bringing in 76 million streams.

Beyoncé is saluting the Black Country singers who have come before her. On the heels of the release of her COWBOY CARTER album, Beyoncé sent flowers to Mickey Guyton and K. Michelle, who created country music as Black women.

“Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé,” the message to Guyton read.

Michelle’s reads, “You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyoncé.”

You can read the reaction from both Guyton and Michelle below.