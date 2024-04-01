Bryson Tiller Considering Music Break To Pursue Video Game Design and Be More Present for His Children

Time flies. Bryson Tiller has been in the game for almost ten years. But it seems the “Don’t” singer and songwriter may take a break from being an artist as we know him.

As reported by Complex following an exclusive interview, Tiller surprised his fans by saying he wants to pursue the gaming world. He explicitly followed his interest in video game design after releasing his upcoming fourth album, which will drop on April 5.

“This is probably gonna be my last one for a minute,” Tiller said about his first album in nearly four years. “I just wanna take a hiatus ’cause my No. 1 passion is video games. I’ve been designing a game for the past three years,” adding, “I’ve been looking into internships with different companies.”

Outside of his creative pursuits, the Trapsoul artist mentioned he wanted to focus on being a good father and being more present for his children. “After this album comes out, obviously, I’m gonna go out, touch the people, see the world and tour as much as I can,” he said.

“I want to focus on, No. 1, is getting closer to my daughters. My oldest daughter is 10 years old now. I’m tired of telling her I gotta work, or I gotta be in the studio, and then we can hang out.”

Then Tiller shared why video game design so attractive to him. “The thing about game design is super cool ’cause I can do it from anywhere. I could be next to her while she’s gaming. It’s just what I love to do, and it doesn’t feel like work.”

He also continued, “If you love all music then you’ll probably love most of it. I wanted to show where I could go with it if I chose to.” Tiller also said “I really just want this album to be about myself more than anything, so I don’t want to bring too many people in.”

Whether it’s gaming or being a more active father, both are admirable for the already accomplished Bryson Tiller.