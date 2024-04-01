Diddy Shares Easter Pics of His One-Year-Old on Easter: ‘HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love’

Diddy Shares Easter Pics of His One-Year-Old on Easter: ‘HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love’

After a chaotic week, including numerous accusations, raids of his homes, and more. Diddy positively ended the week, celebrating Easter Sunday with Baby Love.

Hitting Instagram, Diddy shared images of his one-year-old with the caption “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.”

Diddy’s Instagram comments were off. You can see the post below.

Last week, Uncle Luke reflected on spending time at Diddy’s house parties. Appearing on the We in Miami podcast, Luke revealed he didn’t stay long at the Bad Boy mogul’s parties.

“I would go to the party and leave early,” Luke said.

He added. “I don’t know what goes on after hours, but I wasn’t trying to find out. You know, I know my place. So I went to a couple New Year’s Eve parties. I know Puff before Puff became super big like that. He’s a cool dude. I feel sorry for him and his family. More so, his kids.”