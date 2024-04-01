Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis, who was a two-time Pro Bowl player with the Indianapolis Colts, was found dead at his home by police in South Florida. A house assistant at the Southwest Ranches home called authorities, according to the Davie Police Department. Preliminary reports suggest his passing was not related to foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing, police added.

If you are not familiar with Davis, he was only 35 and played in 121 games over a 10-year career with the Miami Dolphins, Colts, and Buffalo Bills, totaling 22 interceptions and 97 pass deflections, as reported by CNN. Davis played college football for Illinois and was a highly scouted draft pick selected 25th overall by the Miami Dolphins back in 2009.

Davis was successful with the Colts. In 2014, he signed a 4-year, $36 million deal to stay signed to the team. In 2018, he signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, but he abruptly and famously retired at halftime of the team’s second game. The decision came as a shock to his teammates and the league. “I had more of an out-of-body, spiritual moment, and my intuition was telling me that football was no longer for me,” he told CNN back then.

His choice to retire was physical, “citing the issue of players dealing with brain injuries like chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.”

“All of that stuff goes into consideration,” he said. “I no longer wanted to sacrifice my body where it didn’t benefit me moving forward.”

Davis is the brother of former NFL tight end and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, who spoke to CNN about their turbulent upbringing. “I come from very humble beginnings,” Davis said. “My mother was addicted to drugs, my father an alcoholic. I grew up in some very traumatic situations. I witnessed my father being shot multiple times by his brother. And when you come out of situations like that, you’re just not considered a quitter.

“I don’t think I quit. I think I feel that, as I walk away from a game that no longer serves me mentally, physically, and emotionally. That’s what I would tell people who say I quit. Most people don’t know who I am as a person or what I’ve been through to achieve the success I have.”

The NFL offered their condolences on Monday. “The NFL is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Vontae Davis. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” a statement from the NFL said.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time,” the Dolphins said.

Here’s the statement from the Colts: “We are devastated to hear of Vontae Davis’s passing. He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day. He will be deeply missed, and we send our prayers to his family and loved ones.”

“Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis,” Jim Irsay, who owns the Colts, said in a post on X. “A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae’s family.”

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vontae Davis,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Vontae Davis. Rest in power.