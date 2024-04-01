Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘We Don’t Trust You’ Puts Up Massive Numbers to Debut at No. 1

Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘We Don’t Trust You’ Puts Up Massive Numbers to Debut at No. 1

Future and Metro Boomin have set a new mark for 2024. According to Billboard, the joint album We Don’t Trust You debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 with the largest week by equivalent album units and stream count.

We Don’t Trust You launches with 251,000 equivalent album units, marking the ninth No. 1 album for the Future. It is Metro’s fourth. The debut is the largest streaming album in 2024 by any album and is the second biggest in Future’s career.

During its debut week, We Don’t Trust You SEA units accounted for 245,000, resulting in 324.31 million on-demand official streams across the album’s 17 tracks. Traditional album sales contributed 4,500 units, as the album was solely available for digital download through platforms like iTunes and the Amazon Digital Music Store. Additionally, TEA units amounted to 1,500.

Advertisement

The most-streamed song from the album during the week was “Like That,” a collaborative track featuring Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar.