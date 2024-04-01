Hold up. Is Netflix rebooting Good Times as an animated series? We didn’t have that on our bingo cards today, but it is what it is! The streamer just dropped the first trailer for its animated series version of the transcending sitcom, showing the next generation of the iconic Evans family.

Here are the stars who will voice the series: J.B. Smoove (Reggie Evans), Yvette Nicole Brown (Beverly Evans), Jay Pharoah (Junior Evans), Marsai Martin (Grey Evans), Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Dalvin Evans) and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (Lashes by Lisa).

More from the official description: An animated reboot of the Norman Lear series finds the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly, scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago along with their teenage artist son, Junior, activist daughter Grey, and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin. It turns out that the more things change, the more they stay the same, and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but there’s more than enough to go around in this family.

Advertisement

The Good Times project was developed by the late Norman Lear’s Act III Productions, Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, and Sony Pictures Television. Ranada Shepard serves as the showrunner and executive producer with MacFarlane, Brent Miller (Act III Productions), Curry, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith (Unanimous Media), and Erica Huggins (Fuzzy Door). Lear also has posthumous EP credits.

Sony Pictures Television is the producer and expects Good Times to hit Netflix on April 12.