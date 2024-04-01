Nick Cannon Wears Bunny Costume to Hop Around and Visit His Kids on Easter

Nick Cannon spent time with all 12 of his kids on Easter Sunday. According to Page Six, Cannon put on an Easter bunny suit as he hopped around to see all of his children.

Cannon shared all of the images on Instagram.

Nick Cannon is holding out on another baby. Speaking with PEOPLE, the father of 12 says there is no plans for lucky no. 13.

“It’s so funny, everybody’s always trying to get me to have more kids,” Nick said. “It’s like, 12 ain’t enough?”

He also stated, “I’m chilling right now. There’s no plans on the horizon as of yet.”

If anyone can tell you about all of Nick Cannon’s kids, it’s his brother who says he needs Google to keep up with how many children there are. Cannon’s brother, Gabriel, won the ABC show Claim to Fame in August 2023 and spoke with Entertainment Weekly, revealing he hasn’t met all the children.

“I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him?” Gabriel said. “He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy.”

When asked how he remembers their names, he replied: “That or Google. They’re all on the internet.”

Nick Cannon was holding down his family this past May taking his twins Monroe and Moroccan to Six Flags. Making their 12th birthday special, Cannon shut down the theme park for the celebration.

Cannon shares the twins with Mariah Carey. He would capture the family experience on Instagram.

“Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! 🎉❤️ Daddy loves y’all forever!” Cannon wrote.