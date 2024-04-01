Nicki Minaj is entering sneaker culture. On Instagram, she announced her very own sneaker, in partnership with LØCI.

“4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker,” Minaj wrote. “11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW!!!!! Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😅 & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU.”

You can see the announcement below.

