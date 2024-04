Suge Knight Delivers Message to Diddy: ‘Brother Love is Not a Name for Prison’

Suge Knight Delivers Message to Diddy: ‘Brother Love is Not a Name for Prison’

Suge Knight is sending a message to Diddy: avoid prison at all costs.

Speaking on his Collect Call podcast, Knight stated Diddy’s “life is in danger” while also saying the investigation is “a bad day for hip-hop, for culture, for black people.”

“Brother Love is not a good code name for prison,” Knight said, adding he had to “face the music.”

Advertisement

You can hear it all from Suge, courtesy of TMZ, below.