Netflix’s hit sitcom The Upshaws just dropped the new trailer for Part 5, which is due to hit the streamer this month. The family is putting in the work every day to achieve their dreams, not without a share of laughs along the way.

The returning series stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Gabrielle Dennis, and Wanda Sykes and follows a working-class Black family that has dealt with a real issue—infidelity—but is working through it all to solidify their family.

According to the synopsis:

Advertisement

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Epps and Sykes are executive producing with Regina Hicks along with Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine, Jon Emerson, and Mark Alton Brown. Hicks and Sykes are showrunners and series creators.

Part 5 comes to Netflix on April 18, but the series was already renewed for the sixth part, hitting the streamer later this year.