On This date in 1996, Washington D.C. based DJ Kool dropped his monumental single “Let Me Clear My Throat”, the last single from his debut LP of the same name on the American Recordings/Warner Bros. Blackout! imprint.

The most popular version of the song is the one recorded live at Philly’s Bahama Bay club, which is why this version incorporates audience cheers, shouts, and participation in the recording. Produced by Kool, the late DJ Mark The 45 King and Funkmaster Flex, the song contains samples from Kool and the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging”, Marva Whitleys “Unwind Yourself” and Mark The 45 King’s infectious “The 900 Number”. The song’s title and common line of the song, “let me clear my throat,” was taken from the Beastie Boys’ “The New Style” from 1986’s Licensed to Ill.

The song has been used by several American sports teams for their intros, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team and after the start of the 2023 MLB season, the Milwaukee Brewers began playing the song in conjunction with their horn at American Family Field, which is sounded after every Brewers home run.

Salue to DJ Kool for creating such a memorable and everlasting piece of Hip Hop history!