Miami bass/Hip Hip pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke is considering entering politics by running in a local race against an incumbent in his local Florida district, according to reports.

In an interview last weekend with Miami’s The Bulwark, the 2 Live Crew founder explained his decision in considering running for incumbent Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s 20th Congressional district seat. Campbell said, “I’m living my ideal. I have the opportunity to bring something back to the community…And I get to fight these motherfuckers.”

By “motherfuckers”, Campbell was referring to “Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump, and all these crazy-ass Republicans who want to divide us.”

In anticipation of his bid, Campbell established a political committee in January called “Don’t Stop Get It Get It”.

“Campbell has had informal conversations with political consultants in South Florida to help run his primary campaign,” reports The Bulwark. “He has also been followed around by a Los Angeles-based documentary film crew, whose name he’s keeping secret for now.”

Campbell said he’ll decide whether to run before April 26, which is the race entry deadline in the state of Florida. The primary elections are set August 20.