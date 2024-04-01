Vic Mensa is doing more good in his hometown of Chicago after yet another donation to a deserving Black-owned small business.

Shadow and Act reported that this month, Mensa visited Da Book Joing, a local Black woman-owned bookstore, where he gifted them a check for $7,200 to lend a helping hand and ensure their shop doesn’t shutter like many small businesses. Now it’s interesting, the bread came via Mensa’s cannabis brand 93 Boyz. The weed business is supposedly the first Black-owned marijuana brand available for public consumption in Chicago. As for the $7,200 donation will cover Da Book Joint’s remaining lease payments for 2024, as reported by Afrotech.

The bookshop’s co-owners, Verlean Singletary and Courtney Woods, founded the store in 2007 with the goal of assisting the youth based on the Southside of Chicago to enhance their literacy and provide a safe place to enjoy their lives. Da Book Joint offers a wide variety of books and hosts events like their “annual book fair with free books and school supplies, book club meetings for the Chicago chapter of NoName Book Club, and Book and Brunch that includes a catered breakfast, a discussion about books, and a free publication to take home for kids, youth and adults” from the Shadow and Act report.

Da Book Shop owners and team appreciated Mensa’s contribution, which came unexpectedly, as they posted the pics on the Gram showing an extensive yellow check thanking him and their supporters. “Hey family! This has officially been the best Wednesday ever! We are thankful. We are honored. We are grateful. We are truly living a dream right now,” from the IG caption. “Thank you so much to @vicmensa and his entire @93boyz team for blessing us today by covering our rent for an entire year. Thank you for seeing our mission and helping us stand in our purpose. You are that breath of fresh air we needed. His generosity ensures our doors stay open for all book lovers and dreamers. This act of kindness touches our hearts deeply and reaffirms the power of community and support.”

The post went on to say, “Thank you, Vic Mensa, for lighting up our world with hope and generosity! 📚💖 More official photos and videos coming! We can’t wait for you to see the phenomenal interview we filmed today!” Here’s the post with the shout out to Vic for lending a helping hand.