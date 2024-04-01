Joe Budden could have hit the Madison Square Garden stage and delivered a “Pump It Up” performance.

During the recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden revealed Nicki Minaj reached out to him to perform his hit during her Pink Friday Tour stop in NYC. Budden denied it because he doesn’t know if he has the “hype” in him.

“Nicki hit me last night,” Budden said. “She hit me when she was about to go on in Jersey. I was home. She didn’t say, ‘Yo, come out to Jersey’ and do that. She was 30 minutes from going on stage, and she hit me. I said, ‘I want to go to the New York show.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna come out and do ‘Pump it Up.’”

Advertisement

Regarding rejecting the offer, Budden said, “I gotta go out there and act hype, and I don’t know, I ain’t hype no more.”

Speaking with his cohost Parks, Budden revealed his last stage performance was in 2016.

You can see the moment from the pod below.