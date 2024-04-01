If you’ve ever been to an Offset show, you know it’s about to be lit.

On Friday, March 29th, the Migos rapper took the stage at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles during his Set It Off Tour, which was announced in January. This tour supported his most recent solo album, Set It Off, released in October of last year. The project featured standout appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe.

Of course, when you’re in the city of Angels, you know the special guest appearances are about to be stacked. First up was Chicago rapper Polo G, before bringing out Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Lil Tecca, and Gunna. Offset and Gunna performed their standout collaboration on “Prada Dem,” who’s official music video has hit over four million views in just two weeks.

Offset brought out Chloe Bailey in LA💕 pic.twitter.com/xfAmeHV2Hh — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) March 31, 2024

The highlight of the evening arrived as Chloe Bailey took the stage, performing their song “Princess Cut.” As always, Chloe slayed in all black with her diamonds shining bright. However, this specific moment has generated a lot of chatter among fans, as Chloe is seen getting up close and personal with Offset. As you can see in the video, she touches his leg and proceeds to park herself right next to him, at one point asking him to sing (hilarious).

Another video of Offset and Chloe performing ‘PRINCESS CUT’ on the Set It Off tour!pic.twitter.com/JiARRi5ghP — Chlöe News (@TheChloeNews) March 30, 2024

Of course, we all know she and Gunna are an item, so it doesn’t seem the romance rumors hold any weight. The two were seen hand in hand after the show.

Looks like we’ll have to sit tight and see what happens!