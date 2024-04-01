Returning down memory lane to the MySpace and Juicy Couture era, Sexyy Red has unveiled the video for her latest Billboard-charting single, “Get It Sexyy.” Produced by Tay Keith, the track has already amassed millions of streams and debuted impressively at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Directed by Des Gray, the video captures the essence of the early 2000s, reminiscent of BET’s “106 & Park” playlist. Sexyy Red channels the era’s vibes, sporting tall tees and putting her spin on classic internet dance challenges. Notably, internet sensation Soulja Boy makes a cameo, contributing to a catchy dance routine akin to “Crank Dat.”

The star-studded video features appearances from Drake, humorously portrayed as Sexyy Red’s roller-skating rink date, along with cameos from Adin Ross, Rob49, Wizz Havinn, Fabo, Tay Keith, and more. “Get It Sexyy” marks Sexyy Red’s highest-charting solo single, surpassing her previous hit “SkeeYee.”

Advertisement