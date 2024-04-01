Travis Scott has unveiled the official music video for “FE!N,” a fan favorite from his highly acclaimed album UTOPIA. Directed by Gabriel Moses, the visual accompaniment adds another layer of depth to the global smash hit.

UTOPIA, Scott’s fourth studio album, was the biggest-selling hip-hop album of 2023. Following its release, Scott embarked on the record-breaking SOLD-OUT North American stadium and arena UTOPIA—CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR, solidifying his status as a pioneering force in the music industry.

With UTOPIA, Scott showcases his unparalleled talent as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator, reaffirming his unique sonic identity in the hip-hop landscape. The music video for “FE!N” is yet another testament to Scott’s artistic vision and creative prowess.

