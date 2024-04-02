If you’re from the West Coast, or even if you’re not, chances are you’re bumping Dom Kennedy.

The Los Angeles native recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed second studio album, Get Home Safely. The project features standout appearances from Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign, TeeFLii, Skeme, and more.

Over the weekend, Dom Kennedy took the stage at the GRAMMY Museum in downtown Los Angeles for an event called Backstage Pass alongside producers Mike & Keys, who played a pivotal role in making the project a masterpiece. The conversation centered around the making of Get Home Safely, along with Dom’s role as CEO of his own label: OPM (Other People’s Money).

With Nipsey Hussle’s death anniversary recently passing, Dom Kennedy shared some words about his relationship with Nipsey and how they struggled together.

“That was a tough loss for everybody, musically,” Dom began. “But for us, as we sit here today, it’s nothing on this album that came out, that he wasn’t there when I recorded it. Or he didn’t hear the beat. And there’s nothing that came out that he made with them at the time, we were working on all of this together. We really were all working on all of this together. In those moments, in those years of struggling with somebody, seeing them day in and day out. Just working on it, unselfishly. It was days where I would record and Nip would sit there. It was days he would record and I’d sit there.”

Nipsey Hussle & Dom Kennedy used the same microphone🎙️ pic.twitter.com/HbAU2G5y8C — Shirley Ju (@shirju) April 1, 2024

Dom Kennedy proceeded to reveal that him and Nipsey used the same microphone.

“Crenshaw, Get Home Safely, same microphone,” he continued. “I can hear that microphone when I listen to his songs. The same microphone, I can hear the room in the songs. That’s how close it was. Man, a guy that I have so much respect for. Proud of him for sticking it through. They made Victory Lap, a lot of it. I was able to be on that album.”

Dom Kennedy was featured on “Double Up” alongside Belly, who’s official music video hails over 236 million views and counting.

“But in these times right here, we don’t have to overstate or understate it, but he was a part of it. Not just on a song or anything, he was really eating lunch with us. Driving. We had times, race to the studio. We’d see who’s car was there first. Putting in real work, it wasn’t pretty. On the floor, white t-shirts, house shoes. But with a dream and a vision and a purpose behind it, made it everything. With that attitude of: this is going to work. Every day, with LA confidence. We were never in doubt about anything that we were doing. I don’t think we ever was like aw, we gon’ get up outta here. It’s over. Or they finally got us, we done. No, that was never the case. That was never the case.”