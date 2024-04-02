Ebro Darden sits down with hip-hop legends Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke on Apple Music 1 to talk about the new Hulu documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told. They dive into the little-known origins of the Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands during the ‘80s and ‘90s and how it evolved into the party of lore that it’s known as today. They also get into Uncle Luke’s history as a pirate radio DJ, his legal battles with George Lucas, and how he “invented” the Black strip club.

Check out the new episode on Apple Music HERE

in an excerpt from the interview, the So So Def founder talk about Luke inventing the idea of a “Black strip club”, saying, “The story goes so deep that in Atlanta, all I know is strip clubs, right? And I don’t know Atlanta to not be a place where we don’t have a strip club.” Dupri continued, “[Uncle Luke] was going to strip clubs before Black people. He actually invented Black people going to the strip club, and I don’t think in hip hop we ever talked about this, ever. He invented Black people going to the strip club in Miami. Because I asked him, I said, “In Miami,” I said, “How was the strip clubs in the ’80s?”

The episode also includes an exclusive playlist curated by JD and Uncle Luke featuring songs that were popular and frequently played during Freaknik over the years. Listen to the playlist HERE.