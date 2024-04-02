Music and fashion mogul Kanye West is facing yet another lawsuit; this time by an ex-employee of Yeezy and Donda Academy who claims that West had some weird plans for the students of Donda and even alleges that anti-Semitism and racism were common themes in the academy.

Trevor Phillips claims Kanye West wanted to install a jail at his school to “cage” students, threatened to punch him during a “temper tantrum” and gave preferential treatment to white employees, according to a new lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone. On Tuesday in Los Angeles, Phillips joined a number of former employees who are suing the 46-year-old. The 42-page complaint gives a behind-the-scenes look at what Phillips says it’s like to work for the self-proclaimed “genius”.

Phillips’ suit says he come onboard with the Yeezy organization in 2022 at the apex of West’s anti-Semitic rant recoil and explains he was tasked with growing the cotton production for Kanye’s fashion line. Phillips claims his duties quickly expanded and started to encompass handling Ye’s Donda Academy school as well, which he says started to experience difficulty as a result of Kanye’s public rants.

Advertisement

Phillips also claims Kanye shared his antisemitic views with Donda Academy employees and students. During one particular meeting, Phillips alleges Ye was spewing antisemitic rhetoric as he announced, in front of 2 children, he wanted to shave their heads and intended to put a jail at the school, threatening students could be locked in cages under his proposed plan.

Phillips claims Ye declared he intended to go on the attack against gay people too, allegedly saying, “Gay people are not true Christians. And gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so that they don’t have children for population control.”

Phillips also alleges Ye made a habit of berating and bullying Black employees, including himself, at Donda. In the end, he says he was fired by Kanye on a whim in May 2023 during a Sunday Service because Kanye didn’t like the garden on display during the service.

Phillips is suing Kanye for discrimination, harassment, hostile work environment and a host of other things. He’s seeking an undisclosed amount in punitive damages. TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.