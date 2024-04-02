LeBron James went OFF on Sunday night. During his trip to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets, King James dropped 40, including a career-high nine threes to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-104 win.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

What sparked the performance? How about a little bit of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar? In pregame, King James was spotted wrapping to Lamar’s diss verse in “Like That.”

And you can best believe Metro Boomin peeped. He hit X to celebrate the song running through LeBron’s head and his performance on the court.

Advertisement

Everybody (Drake) didn’t like the moment though: