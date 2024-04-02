LeBron James went OFF on Sunday night. During his trip to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets, King James dropped 40, including a career-high nine threes to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-104 win.
What sparked the performance? How about a little bit of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar? In pregame, King James was spotted wrapping to Lamar’s diss verse in “Like That.”
LeBron James rapping Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” 👀🔥— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 1, 2024
(🎥 @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/VBOUB9ZpJO
And you can best believe Metro Boomin peeped. He hit X to celebrate the song running through LeBron’s head and his performance on the court.
bro was warming up to Like That then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 1, 2024
🤯😤😤😤💪🏾 #WEDONTTRUSTYOU https://t.co/RSAr4GmrWk pic.twitter.com/NZce7IApqq
Everybody (Drake) didn’t like the moment though:
Drake liked this post of LeBron rapping Future & Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” 👀 pic.twitter.com/3NqLvIaPR9— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 1, 2024