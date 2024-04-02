LeBron James Raps Along to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” Verse and Drops 40 Points

LeBron James went OFF on Sunday night. During his trip to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets, King James dropped 40, including a career-high nine threes to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-104 win.

What sparked the performance? How about a little bit of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar? In pregame, King James was spotted wrapping to Lamar’s diss verse in “Like That.”

And you can best believe Metro Boomin peeped. He hit X to celebrate the song running through LeBron’s head and his performance on the court.

bro was warming up to Like That then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points

🤯😤😤😤💪🏾 #WEDONTTRUSTYOU https://t.co/RSAr4GmrWk pic.twitter.com/NZce7IApqq — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 1, 2024

Everybody (Drake) didn’t like the moment though: