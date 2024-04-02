Lil Wayne to Debut His New Single This Weekend at #WrestleMania

Hip-Hop is invading Wrestlemania. After WWE announced that Meek Mill would have a role in the biggest wrestling event this weekend, Lil Wayne appeared on Monday Night Raw to say he would also attend.

Before his match on Monday, “Main Event” Jey Uso encountered Weezy F Baby backstage and invited him to Wrestlemania. Wayne accepted and revealed he would be bringing his new single with him.

“I’ma be there and you know what? I’m bringing my single. World premiere,” Wayne said. “WrestleMania, you know what it is.”

You can see the moment below.