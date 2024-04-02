As a multi-millionaire serial entrepreneur, beauty mogul, and reality TV sensation, Sierra Gates is setting her sights on a new horizon: music. Born and bred in the westside of Atlanta, she’s all about securing the bag and ensuring women have a soundtrack that speaks to their hustle.

Very reminiscent of Sexyy Red and the City Girls, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star, Sierra drops the hot new visual for her anthem, “Shake Sumn.” The infectious track, produced by Murrille, is an ode for women everywhere to celebrate their independence.

Directed by the visionary, Kaiyah Napril, and shot in the westside of Atlanta, the video features Sierra’s music alter ego, Si Money. With her inimitable style, the music video is a visual spectacle that’s as bold as Sierra herself.

Girls just want to have funds, fun and shake a little sum’n sum’n.

“This is my first song so it was fun for me….,” Si Money tells the Source. “It’s just on some pretty girl fly. I’m just living in my era of doing what I want. I am a girl that has a lot of talents…I don’t want to leave this world saying I didn’t fulfill everything that I ever thought of. I’m just having fun with it! If it blows up, I’m going to be thankful to God, but I still have four other very successful companies.”

Not bad for a first attempt. “Shake Sum” is destined for greatness. Get ready to make memories and shake things up. Witness the exclusive premiere of the “Shake Sum” video here and join Sierra as she redefines what it means to own your world.

Shake Sumn is available on all platforms now. Check out the video and drop your comments below.