Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar have taken the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like That.”


The single, which features shots of Drake and J. Cole, is Future and Lamar’s third time at the top of the chart. Billboard says Metro gets his first No. 1 as a leading artist.

Hitting X after the news, Metro tweeted: “Hip Hop is Alive and Well”

Showing the dominance of the We Don’t Trust You album, at No. 2, Future and Metro Boomin appear with “Type Shit,” featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

Overall, Metro and Future place five singles in the top 10.