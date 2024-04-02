Devin Booker poured in 52 points in a dominant performance, with 37 coming in the first half, guiding the Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker’s career-high eight 3-pointers and nine assists fueled the Suns’ commanding lead, supported by Kevin Durant’s 20 points and Jusuf Nurkic’s impressive 19-point, 19-rebound performance.

This marks Booker’s third consecutive game, scoring 50+ points against the Pelicans, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only player to achieve such a feat against the same opponent. The Pelicans, led by Zion Williamson’s 30 points, struggled to contain Booker’s offensive onslaught.

Despite the loss, the Pelicans maintain their sixth position in the Western Conference, while the Suns climb to seventh, just one game behind New Orleans. Additionally, the Phoenix Suns secured the head-to-head tiebreaker with Monday’s win, positioning themselves favorably in the playoff race.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a playoff berth with the Pelicans’ defeat, further intensifying the competition in the Western Conference playoff and play-in races.