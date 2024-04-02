Diddy is Diddy Boppin through the pressure. After his Miami mansion was raided as part of a federal investigation into sex trafficking, Diddy was dancing on the dock of his ocean-side crib. The Hollywood Fix spotted the Bad Boy mogul puffing and enjoying music. You can see the moment below.

Diddy was spotted having a good time, while dancing to music and smoking at his Miami mansion, after Homeland Security raided his homes as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking.



(🎥 @HollywoodFix) pic.twitter.com/hKJM159eDe — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 1, 2024

After a chaotic week, including numerous accusations, raids of his homes, and more. Diddy positively ended the week, celebrating Easter Sunday with Baby Love.

Hitting Instagram, Diddy shared images of his one-year-old with the caption “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.”

Advertisement

Diddy’s Instagram comments were off. You can see the post below.

Last week, Uncle Luke reflected on spending time at Diddy’s house parties. Appearing on the We in Miami podcast, Luke revealed he didn’t stay long at the Bad Boy mogul’s parties.

“I would go to the party and leave early,” Luke said.

He added. “I don’t know what goes on after hours, but I wasn’t trying to find out. You know, I know my place. So I went to a couple New Year’s Eve parties. I know Puff before Puff became super big like that. He’s a cool dude. I feel sorry for him and his family. More so, his kids.”