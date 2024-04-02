Is Drake and Travis Scott‘s relationship on the rocks? The fallout from the shots fired by Future and Kendrick Lamar toward Drake on the We Don’t Trust You album continues.

In case you have been hiding under a rock, Kendrick Lamar released a verse that was hot, targeting Drake and J. Cole. After the release, social media recalled Travis Scott asking Future and Metro Boomin to play the then-unreleased song at Rolling Loud.

It seems kinda of sketchy, right? Mainly since the song contained a verse targeting his “SICKO MODE” and “MELTDOWN” collaborator. Then there is also the note that Scott is featured on “Type Shit” on the album.

With all of that said Drake may have responded. During the It’s All A Blur tour, there was a floating Travis Scott head prop. During The Boy’s visit to the Tri-State area over the weekend, Drake acted as if he was shooting Scott’s head, resulting in fireworks exploding around the figure. You can see the moment below.