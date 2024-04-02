Beyoncé was honored with the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards. The award was presented by Stevie Wonder.

“Beyoncé is once again changing music and culture,” Wonder said. “And when she’s not changing music, she’s changing the world, fighting the good fight.”

In accepting the award, Queen Bey celebrated legends like Wonder, Prince, Michael Jackson, and more. She also showed love to her husband and best friend JAY-Z and their children.

Advertisement

“Tonight, you called me an innovator and for that, I’m very grateful,” Beyoncé said. “Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream and that role can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible.”

You can hear the full speech below.