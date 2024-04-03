Chance the Rapper and His Wife Kirsten Announce Decision to ‘Part Ways’

Chance the Rapper and His Wife Kirsten Announce Decision to ‘Part Ways’

Chance the Rapper is headed for a split. In a joint announcement on Instagram, Chance and his wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, have announced their decision to “part ways.”

“After a period of seperation, the two of us have decided to part ways,” the statement reads. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.

“We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”

Advertisement

Chance and Kirsten’s two daughters are 8-year-old Kensli Bennett and 4-year-old Marli Grace Bennett.