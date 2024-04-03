Today marks a milestone as KICKit World, the pioneering street sports festival set to debut in Inglewood on April 6, announces its dynamic partnership with multifaceted artist, humanitarian, and eco-warrior Jaden Smith, alongside his visionary ventures ‘JUST Water’ and ‘I Love You’ food truck. This groundbreaking collaboration extends beyond entertainment, aiming to enrich the community with free meals for kids at the festival and promote healthier living options, all set against the backdrop of the iconic 1500 Volume Studios. Adding to the excitement, Jaden Smith will host an exclusive masterclass at KICKit World, delving into the urgent matter of the earth and its environmental status, aligning seamlessly with April’s celebration of Earth Month.

KICKit World isn’t just another festival; it’s a transformative experience merging skateboarding, basketball, roller skating and vibeball with a vibrant outdoor celebration. Designed to foster community engagement, the festival features local brand activations, interactive workshops, and electrifying live entertainment, redefining the essence of communal gatherings.

Highlighting the festival’s commitment to empowering the community, KICKit World will host free RISE-ABOVE Masterclasses led by industry luminaries and influential figures, including WNBA sensation Essence Carson, local popular radio personality DJ Hed, and world-class cult following streetwear designer Desto Dubb.

Jaden Smith, a trailblazer in both entertainment and philanthropy, has consistently championed sustainability and community welfare. With initiatives like JUST Water, providing eco-friendly hydration solutions, and the ‘I Love You’ food truck, serving nutritious meals to those in need, Smith’s impact transcends the realms of celebrity.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Jaden Smith. Both our visions of how to inspire the next wave of visionaries perfectly align. KICKit World’s first annual festival promises an experience that transcends the ordinary, immersing attendees in a carnival of cultural exploration and high-octane entertainment,” declares Thorsten D. Meier, Founder of KICKit World.

In addition to the exhilarating sports and community initiatives, KICKit World will feature a star-studded evening concert, headlined by top artists such as Rich The Kid, Lakeyah, LaRussell, Social House, rising R&B artist Nakkia Gold, and surprise guests.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be allocated to its nonprofit partners, including It’s Bigger Than Us, Concrete Queenz, AirWest, and Hoopbus, further amplifying its impact on the community.