Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla are about to drop off a banger. Linking up on Instagram, the two tease a new single that will be released on April 5.

The new single samples Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag.” You can hear the tease below.

Megan Thee Stallion has officially announced her highly anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour, which will kick off on May 14 in Minneapolis. Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city trek will feature special guest GloRilla, marking Megan’s inaugural headlining tour in arenas across the globe.

The tour will include domestic stops in major U.S. cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston and international performances across Europe, including shows in Scotland, England, France, Germany, and Ireland.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, March 20, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale will begin on Friday, March 22, at 10 am local time.

As the official card of the Hot Girl Summer Tour, Citi card members will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program. VIP packages, offering premium tickets and exclusive perks, will also be available for purchase.

The tour announcement follows Megan’s recent success with her latest single, “HISS,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. This marks Megan’s third No. 1 hit, reaffirming her position as a dominant force in the music industry. Megan’s innovative agreement with Warner Music Group also allows her to maintain independence while accessing the company’s global resources and services.

You can see the tour dates below.