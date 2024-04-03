Metro Boomin revealed that someone from Canada hacked his account, switched his number to another phone provider, and sent off tweets from his account.


Hitting X, Metro provided an update to fans.

“Jus got my phone # and accounts back today somebody hacked me the day the album dropped smh,” Metro wrote. “And all those corny ass tweets all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character.”

He would go on to reveal a tweet sending a subliminal to 21 Savage was not from him: “What I look like subbing savage and we were on the phone for an hour 2 days ago. Y’all shoulda known something was up then but negativity and bad news travels faster and further than anything else.”

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar have taken the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like That.”

The single, which features shots of Drake and J. Cole, is Future and Lamar’s third time at the top of the chart. Billboard says Metro gets his first No. 1 as a leading artist.

Showing the dominance of the We Don’t Trust You album, at No. 2, Future and Metro Boomin appear with “Type Shit,” featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

Overall, Metro and Future place five singles in the top 10.

You can get a comment and see the complete top 10 from Metro Boomin below.

