The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable. If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!



Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??

How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??



My son’s Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant.

We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource.

I’m not with the propaganda!!!!