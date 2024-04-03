What would you do with a billion dollars? Yes, billion “B.” Well, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an astronomical $1.09 billion after Monday’s drawing ended with no top prize winner.

For giggles, here are Monday’s winning numbers: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and Powerball 23.

So you still have a chance to be a billionaire, as the next drawing is Wednesday night. Now, here’s how the payouts work if one extremely lucky player wins the jackpot. They could choose the annuitized option, with an initial payment and the remainder paid over 29 years, or the lump-sum option of $527.3 million. Both are before taxes.

This marks the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball’s history and threatens to close on the $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize sold in New Jersey last week.

According to the official lottery numbers, six players scored $1 million in prizes, and over 2 million others around the country won prizes at what are considered lower award tiers.

Now, it’s been three months since anyone won Powerball. The last winner was in Michigan, where they took home the $842.4 million prize on January 1. Talk about a Happy New Year. Sheesh.

But don’t get too excited. The odds of winning a Powerball prize overall in any amount are 1 in 24.9. That is not too bad, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Good luck with that.