Angel Reese is headed to the WNBA. An a Vogue exclusive, Reese announced she is taking her talent to the WNBA.

Reese stated the interview was inspired by Serena Williams. She states she has done everything in the NCAA and it is time to move on.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

