Rajon Rondo has officially called it a career.

Speaking on the All the Smoke podcast, Rondo revealed that the NBA has “absolutely” seen the end of him on the court, and he will spend time with his kids.

“What a time, it was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game,” Rondo said. “I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood that I was able to share and bond and grow with over the years. I’ve learned so much in this game and it’s made me the man who I am today. … I tell people all the time, this wasn’t a dream of mine, it was a goal. I was able to lock in, stay disciplined, I didn’t party a lot in college. But it was worth the sacrifice of me getting to where I wanted to be in life.”

Rondo is a 2x NBA champion, winning with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Across his career, Rondo averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds across 957 career games. In addition to the Lakers and Celtics, Rondo played for the Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.