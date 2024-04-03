Tyla Stars in New Beats by Dr. Dre and Alo Campaign

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) and Alo Yoga (Alo) have joined forces to introduce the Beats X Alo Special Edition Fit Pro true wireless earphones. This exclusive collaboration combines a sleek black finish with polished chrome accents, offering a stylish yet functional accessory for workouts and daily wear.

Featuring a debossed Alo logo on the right earbud and pearlized “b” logos on both buds, these true wireless earbuds make a subtle yet fashionable statement. The custom Beats Fit Pro case boasts a high-gloss coating infused with shimmering sparkles, complemented by a reflective chrome-like finish inside.

The Beats Fit Pro earphones, renowned for their premium sound quality, include features such as Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and the Apple H1 chip. They are also compatible with Android phones via the Beats companion app.

“The Beats x Alo collaboration felt truly predestined as both Los Angeles hometown brands have made a lasting impact on fitness and culture,” said Chris Thorne, Beats CMO. “Beats and Alo have a shared passion for high-performance products that allow our customers to express their unique and distinct personalities. We’re thrilled to join forces with Alo and bring the perfect tech accessory to the world of fitness.”

“We are thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration between Beats and Alo Yoga, uniting the worlds of premium sound and mindful movement. This partnership is more than just a fusion of technology and fashion; it’s a celebration of the rhythm of life and the practice of being present. Together, we aim to inspire our communities to live their most authentic lives, amplified by the power of music and movement.” Said Danny Harris, Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

To coincide with the launch, Beats and Alo enlisted GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Tyla for the campaign. Filmed in the Bahamas, the campaign immerses viewers in an sensory experience set to the track “Safer” from Tyla’s debut album, TYLA. For more information, visit beatsbydre.com.

“Partnering with Beats and Alo has been a dream collaboration for me,” said Tyla. “I’m so excited to join forces on this campaign and share a product I personally rely on day-in, day-out.”

You can see the campaign video below.