After 50 Cent accused Bad Boy producer Stevie J of homosexuality because of his close association with Diddy during his sexual misconduct, sex trafficking and rape investigation by federal authorities, the former reality TV star challenged the TV mogul to a fight. Everyone knows that it wouldn’t take long for Fif to fire back and the way he exhibited a flurry of jabs, it’s certain that he made Stevie second guess the smoke.

In a video posted on social media with DJ Self, 50 jokes around playing the role of a bouncer while yelling at Self: “Come step to me, shorty.” 50 then throw a flurry of punches before proudly touting, “N-ggas talking about they wanna fight me. My shit is sharp.” He goes on and jokes about the challenge, saying, “Get out of here with that bullshit! I hope you get past security.”

Let’s keep it real. Boxing is right up FIf’s alley, being that he first stepped into the ring at age 11 and was even nvolved in boxing promotion, signing world champions such as Yuriorkis Gamboa and Billy Dib as well as Olympic medalist Andre Dirrell.

Also, check this video of him in the gym with boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. getting busy on the speed bag.