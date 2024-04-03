The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems like it’s done with Guardians of the Galaxy, especially since helmer James Gunn is running the show for DC’s films at Legendary and Warner Bros. But Zoe Saldaña was recently asked on the Playlists’s Discourse Podcast if she was “done” playing Gamora after the trilogy ended.

“I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good,” Saldaña said in response. In addition to losing Gunn to DC, even Dave Bautista, who played Drax the Destroyer, said Guardians Vol. 3 was the last movie in that world. Saldaña suggested she’s not interested in reprising her role as Gamora, at least for now the character is still there and that means there are other stories to be told within the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with the new-ish multiverse.

“I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy,” Saldaña said. “It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back.”

Saldaña played Gamora in three highly successful unless you were under a rock. Guardians films, not to mention other Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Gunn ended “Vol. 3” with the creation of a new Guardians team that included the likes of Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo (voiced by Maria Bakalova) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

Even though Gunn left the story open-ended, Marvel has yet to announce any new Guardians films.

Fingers crossed for Guardians of the Galaxy, with or without Saldaña, but at least she’s down for the story to continue one way or another.