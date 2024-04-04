The aftermath of the recent raid on Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mansion by Homeland Security has taken a new turn as his sons, Christian and Justin Combs, have retained high-profile legal representation. The raid, which occurred earlier this week, saw the two brothers being handcuffed and escorted out by federal investigators, sparking outrage from their mother, Misa Hylton, and others.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, the Combs brothers have enlisted the services of attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, known for his representation of high-profile clients, including drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and former mobster John Gotti Junior. Lichtman’s involvement comes as the family seeks to address what they perceive as the “excessive use of force” during the Homeland Security raid.

In an Instagram post, Lichtman expressed his concerns about the tactics used by law enforcement, describing the searches as “over the top.” He also hinted at representing at least one of the Combs brothers in the legal proceedings. “The government rarely fights fair when they have a major target in its sights, and they certainly haven’t played fair in Diddy’s case thus far,” Lichtman wrote.

The decision to bring in such a prominent attorney shows the seriousness with which the Combs family is approaching the situation.

